Three Victims Hurt, Two Men Arrested & A Third Is Sought Following College Station Armed Robbery

From College Station police:

On 04/02/17 at approximately 0218 hours, CSPD officers responded to 2045 Jones Butler Rd (The Retreat) in reference to an aggravated robbery that had just occurred. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that two males and one female had been robbed at gunpoint. All three victims had been tied up and the female had been struck on her head with the butt of a firearm. No suspects were located at the scene. CSFD treated the victims for their injuries. All of them were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. The victims were able to describe the suspects as three black males armed with two pistols.

During the investigation, officers developed information that led them to 700 University Oaks Blvd (The Rails). Officers believed that at least one suspect was at this location with stolen property. As the officers approached a parking lot, they located a running vehicle with one male occupant in a rear seat. At the same time, a second male ran into the parking lot and up to the vehicle from the direction of a nearby apartment building. Officers were able to see that this male was armed with a pistol. Officers began giving commands to both males. The male in the vehicle complied with all commands. The male that was armed with a pistol threw the weapon on the ground and then attempted to evade on foot from the officers. He was apprehended after a brief chase.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a second pistol in a console next to the male in the vehicle. They also located numerous items of property stolen during the robbery at 2045 Jones Butler. The vehicle contained several baggies with marijuana that were packaged consistent with someone who is dealing it. The male that attempted to evade from officers also had a baggie of marijuana in his possession as well as property taken during the robbery. The third suspect was not located.

As officers searched the surrounding area, they discovered that a nearby apartment unit had been burglarized. The apartment unit was in the area of where the second male had been running away from. Officers were able to locate the resident of the unit. The resident confirmed that her apartment had been burglarized. As a result of the investigation, officers were able to link one of the males to the burglary that had just occurred. Both of the males were linked to the aggravated robbery that had occurred earlier.

Arrested were:

Katron Tristain Jordan

19 years old

Resident of Huntsville, TX

Aggravated Robbery X 3 (F1)

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (MA)

Possession of Marijuana < 2 oz (MB) Damion Damone Jones 30 years old Resident of Huntsville, TX Aggravated Robbery X 3 (F1) Burglary of a Habitation (F2) Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (F3) Evading Arrest/Detention on Foot (MA) Possession of Marijuana < 2 oz (MB)