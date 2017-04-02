Champ Finishes as Runner-Up; A&M Third at Aggie Invite

BRYAN, Texas – In a weather-shorten tournament, junior Cameron Champ notched his third top-three showing of the season with a runner-up finish at the 2017 Aggie Invitational. As a team, Texas A&M ended the event in third place.

Originally scheduled for 54 holes, the final 18 holes of the tournament which were slated for Sunday were called off due to thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley region of Texas.

In their lone home tournament of the season, the Aggies (288-289=577, +1) trailed only LSU (-11) and Baylor (-10) on the 13-team leaderboard which featured nine squads in the top-30 of the GolfStat rankings.

“Shooting one-over par on this golf course today [Saturday] is not bad,” Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins said after the first 36 holes of the event. “Obviously, two other teams played better but there are a lot of good teams here that didn’t keep it around par. I’m pretty pleased with that. I thought the team battled and gave great effort today.”

Champ (69-70=139, -5) turned in a pair of scorecards under par Saturday, highlighted by an eagle on the par-five, 539-yard No. 5 during the opening round, to end the day in a three-way tie for second and just one shot behind Kyle Mueller of Michigan (-6).

Second-year Aggie Chandler Phillips (72-72=144, E) fired two rounds of even par to claim 15th place while classmate Brandon Smith (72-74=146, +2) also owned a spot in the top-20 with a share of 19th.

“Cam played great, it was nice to see him have success here,” Higgins added. “I was also really happy with Brandon. He went from thinking he wasn’t going to get a chance to play to being in the lineup and had a chance to have two really nice rounds but didn’t quite finish them off. Overall, he did a great job for us.”

Rounding out the A&M lineup was junior Andrew Paysse (77-73=150, +6) in 43rd and freshman Josh Gliege (75-80=155, +11) in 56th.

Additionally, a quartet of Aggies competed in the field as individuals, highlighted by sophomore Max Miller (78-70=148, +4) who grabbed a share of 28th. Also appearing where Jake Goodman (81-75=156, +12), Dylan Siebenaler (77-79=156, +12) and Mickey Werenski (90-82=172, +28).

Up next for the Aggie men’s golf team is the SEC Championship, which will take place on the Seaside Course of Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga., April 21-24.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics