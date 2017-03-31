Texas A&M Ready to Host Aggie Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Many of the country’s top collegiate golfers will appear in Aggieland this weekend as Texas A&M hosts the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Golf Course.

Admission is free for fans as the tournament begins with 36 holes on Saturday before concluding with a final round of 18 holes on Sunday morning. Each round is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins

Chandler Phillips

Cameron Champ

THE AGGIE INVITATIONAL FIELD

The 2017 Aggie Invitational field consists of 13 teams, seven of which are ranked in the top 20 according to the most recent Golfweek/Sagarin rankings (3/27) including three of the top five teams in the nation (No. 2 Baylor, No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 5 LSU) … In addition to the top-ranked teams, the individual field includes 13 players who are ranked among the top 50 golfers in the country (Golfweek/Sagarin).

2017 Aggie Invitational Field (Golfweek/Sagarin – 3/27): Arkansas (26), Baylor (2), Kent State (9), LSU (5), Michigan (46), New Mexico State, North Carolina (32), North Texas, Oklahoma State (4), Texas (16), Texas A&M (19), Texas Tech (11) and UTSA.

LIVE SCORING/RESULTS

Fans can follow the action online at GolfStat.com… Links will be available at 12thMan.com … Updates and photos can also be found through twitter at @AggieMensGolf.

SPECTATOR GUIDELINES

Admission is free for spectators on both days with bleachers located on the course in good view of numerous holes … Traditions Clubhouse will be open to the public during the tournament (credit card purchases only please) … Spectators are asked to turn cell phones off and remain on the cart paths or in the rough, while staying at least 15 yards away from the golfers.

GREAT PRIZES FOR FANS

Fans who come out to Traditions Club this weekend will have the opportunity to win some great prizes, including gear from the golf team including polo’s, hats and visors, Titleist clubs, Pro VI golf balls, as well as a myriad of other Texas A&M golf apparel and gear from the Traditions golf shop… Fans will also have chances to win Beats headphones and google home speakers … Prizes will be given away both Saturday and Sunday at the marketing table located by hole 18.

TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Now in its eleventh year, the Aggie Invitational has become one of the highlights of the college golf calendar each year, ranking among the highest-attended events in the country … Texas A&M shares the most team titles with Oklahoma State at three after the Aggies’ earned wins in 2010, 2011 and 2014 and the Cowboys won in 2005, 2009 and 2016 … Jordan Russell is the lone Texas A&M golfer to bring home an individual title for the home-standing Aggies, winning medalist honors in 2010 … Last year, Oklahoma State captured the title, shooting even par… Individually, Arkansas’ Alvaro Ortiz and Oklahoma State’s Kristoffer Ventura split the medalist honors shooting four-under, both golfers return to the field in 2017

TRADITIONS COURSE

Traditions (opened 2004) will be set up to play at par-72, 7,146 yards … For those familiar with Traditions Club, hole No. 8 will serve as the first hole for this weekend’s action, hole No. 9 as the second hole, hole No. 1 as the third hole, and so on … The back 9 will remain the same as usual.

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

54 holes, stroke play … Each team will play five golfers and count four scores … A team champion and medalist will be crowned following competition.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics