Rangers and Rougned Odor Reach 6-year Deal with Option for 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Second baseman Rougned Odor and the Texas Rangers have

agreed to a new six-year contract that includes a club option for 2023.

The team announced the deal Thursday and planned a news conference later in the

day.

At 23, Odor is already going into his fourth season with the Rangers. He hit

.271 with 33 home runs and 88 RBIs last year, when he also became known to many

when he punched Toronto slugger Jose Bautista during a game May 15 in the finale

of a contentious series. Odor served a seven-game suspension for that.

Odor was the youngest player in the majors when he made his Rangers debut in

May 2014. He has hit .265 with 58 homers and 197 RBIs in his career.