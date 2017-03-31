Lillard Leads Trail Blazers Past Rockets 117-107

Lillard Leads Trail Blazers Past Rockets 117-107Sports Friday, March 31st, 2017
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Damian Lillard had 31 points and 11 assists, leading the
Portland Trail Blazers past the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Thursday night.
Jusuf Nurkic had a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with 19 points for the
Trail Blazers, who have a season-high five-game winning streak and a 1 1/2-game
lead over the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
James Harden finished with 30 points and eight rebounds to lead the Rockets.
Harden’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Rockets 1,078 3s, an
NBA single-season record.
Posted by Brad Mitchell on Mar 31 2017.