Douglas Walker Named Senior Associate Athletics Director

COLLEGE STATION — Douglas Walker, a veteran administrator with experience at several of the nation’s most high-profile college athletics programs and a graduate of Texas A&M, has been named Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs by Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward .

“Doug is well-respected across the country for his organizational, management and communication skills,” Woodward said. “He will be a great addition to our leadership team. We welcome Doug and his family back home.”

Walker, a 1989 Texas A&M graduate with a degree in journalism, comes to Aggieland after almost 11 years at The University of Alabama, where he is currently the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications. The Athletics Department’s chief strategic communicator at Alabama, Walker’s role influences messaging, crisis management, brand management and communications. During his career, Walker has earned a strong reputation as a collaborative leader while effectively managing external and communications efforts involving football programs at the University of Miami, the University of Notre Dame and Alabama.

“I am honored and humbled to continue my professional journey at a place that has such special meaning to myself and my family,” Walker said. “I have been very fortunate to work at some outstanding institutions with great people who have been so impactful in my life and professional development. I appreciate the opportunity Scott Woodward and the Aggie athletics staff is entrusting to me and am keenly aware of the responsibility and honor in representing Texas A&M.”

During a career that includes tenures at A&M, Florida, TCU, Miami, Notre Dame and Alabama, Walker has worked with five football national championship teams, including seven national championship football game appearances. Those programs have produced numerous national award winners and multiple first-team Academic All-Americans. Walker’s tenure at Alabama coincided with one of the most successful overall athletics periods in Crimson Tide history as the program won team national titles in five different sports.

Walker began his work in Tuscaloosa in 2006 as an associate athletics director for communications and was promoted to senior associate athletics director in 2015. Prior to his time at Alabama, Walker served as Notre Dame’s football information director from 2004-06, serving as the primary media strategist and contact for the Fighting Irish football team. Walker worked at Miami from 2000-04, first as the football information director from 2000-02, then as the Hurricanes’ sports information director from 2002-04. From 1998-2000, Walker served on the athletics media relations staff at TCU.

Walker’s career path began as a student assistant and a graduate assistant in the sports information office at Texas A&M before serving an internship in the University of Florida sports information staff. He also worked in the Southwest Conference media relations office for three years. Walker also has international athletics experience through stints as a volunteer with USA Track & Field and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

In addition to his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M, Walker holds a master’s degree from Alabama. Originally from Texas City, Walker and his wife, Pilar, are the parents of three children — Cecilia, Benjamin and Dominic.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

WALKER’S EXPERIENCE

2017- Texas A&M (Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs) 2015-17 Alabama (Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications) 2006-15 Alabama (Associate Athletics Director for Communications) 2004-06 Notre Dame (Football Information Director) 2002-04 Miami (Sports Information Director) 2000-02 Miami (Football Information Director) 1999-00 TCU (Associate Director of Athletics Media Relations) 1998-99 TCU (Assistant Director of Athletics Media Relations) 1995-98 The Maroon and White Report 1993-95 Texas A&M (Special Project Assistant, Sports Information Office/Editor, Texas A&M Sports Hotline) 1991-93 Southwest Conference (Assistant Media Relations Director) 1990-91 Florida (Staff Assistant) 1989-90 Texas A&M (Graduate Assistant, Sports Information)