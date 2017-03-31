Blinn College Groundbreaking At RELLIS Campus

In a year and a half, Blinn College is scheduled to open its new academic building at the Texas A&M system RELLIS campus.

Blinn president Mary Hensley emceed Friday afternoon’s groundbreaking of the $34 million dollar, four story building that includes 18 classrooms and eight science labs.

A&M system chancellor John Sharp recognized former Blinn president Walter “Onion” Schwartz, whose son Charles…a member of A&M’s board of regents…also attended the ceremony.

Sharp also praised Blinn’s trustees and staff and noted the groundbreaking had the most state lawmakers he had ever seen.

That included four members representing Brazos and Washington counties…senators Charles Schwertner and Lois Kolkhorst and representatives John Raney and Leighton Schubert.

Speakers also included Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan, who introduced a Blinn student Flores met in Afghanistan a year and a half ago.

Construction is scheduled for completion in time to start classes in the fall 2018 semester.

Click below for comments from the groundbreaking: