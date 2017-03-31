Home » Featured Stories, News » Blinn College Groundbreaking At RELLIS Campus

Blinn College Groundbreaking At RELLIS Campus

Posted by Featured Stories, News Friday, March 31st, 2017

In a year and a half, Blinn College is scheduled to open its new academic building at the Texas A&M system RELLIS campus.

Blinn president Mary Hensley emceed Friday afternoon’s groundbreaking of the $34 million dollar, four story building that includes 18 classrooms and eight science labs.

A&M system chancellor John Sharp recognized former Blinn president Walter “Onion” Schwartz, whose son Charles…a member of A&M’s board of regents…also attended the ceremony.

Sharp also praised Blinn’s trustees and staff and noted the groundbreaking had the most state lawmakers he had ever seen.

That included four members representing Brazos and Washington counties…senators Charles Schwertner and Lois Kolkhorst and representatives John Raney and Leighton Schubert.

Speakers also included Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan, who introduced a Blinn student Flores met in Afghanistan a year and a half ago.

Construction is scheduled for completion in time to start classes in the fall 2018 semester.

Click below for comments from the groundbreaking:

033117-David-Sommer.mp3

 

033117-Mary-Hensley.mp3

 

033117-John-Sharp.mp3

 

033117-Congressman-Bill-Flores.mp3

 

033117-Sen-Charles-Schwertner.mp3

 

033117-Sen-Lois-Kolkhorst.mp3

 

033117-Rep-John-Raney.mp3

 

033117-Rep-Leighton-Schubert.mp3

 

Blinn College president Mary Hensley and Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp at the podium.

Blinn College president Mary Hensley and Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp at the podium.

(L) Congressman Bill Flores introducing Seth (far right), a Blinn College student Flores met in Afghanistan.

(L) Congressman Bill Flores introducing Seth (far right), a Blinn College student Flores met in Afghanistan.

Photo from Blinn President Mary Hensley Twitter feed @Blinn_Hensley

Photo from Blinn President Mary Hensley Twitter feed @Blinn_Hensley

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114378

Posted by on Mar 31 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-