Two Die By Apparent Drowning

From the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On Wednesday March 29, 2017, at approximately 7:10 pm the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office received a welfare concern call in the area of 4000 Telluride Way which is northwest of Bryan. The caller advised dispatch that she was checking on two subjects who were fishing at a pond in the area. Upon arrival, it was reported that there was a twenty-one year old and a three year old that had been fishing at the pond but were now missing.

A search of the area as well as the pond was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of; Bryan Fire Department, Brazos County Pct. 4 Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Safety, and Texas Parks and Wildlife. At approximately 7:39 pm the three year old was found at the edge of the pond and was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Tragically the child was declared deceased at the hospital and an autopsy has been ordered.

During this time the search continued for the twenty-one year old male who had been fishing with the child. At 1 am this morning the search was suspended until first light this morning. At approximately 8:45 am, Deputies located the twenty-one year deceased in the pond. The male was identified as Omar Martinez and an autopsy has been ordered.

At this time it is suspected that both Mr. Martinez and the child were fishing at the pond in a small boat. It appears there were no flotation devices being utilized and the boat capsized and eventually sank. Preliminary reports indicate both subjects died as a result of drowning. The investigation into this case is ongoing, and no foul play is suspected.