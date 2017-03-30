State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, March 30th, 2017
District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed how budget cuts to health care will affect his constituents, gas and oil prices, the Texas Railroad Commission, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 30.
Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
