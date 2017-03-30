Home » Featured Stories, News » Donations Equip Bryan PD’s Two Newest K-9 Officers With Bulletproof Vests

The Bryan police department thanked two contributors for buying bulletproof vests for the agency’s two newest K-9 officers.

Rox and Blitz received Kevlar vests from Ryan Leach of Sit Means Sit K-9 training center and a fourth grade student at Greens Prairie elementary school, Kaydee Muntean, who donated money she raised at the National Lemonade Day lemonade stand.

According to a BPD news release, 60 percent of all police K-9 casualties could be prevented through the use of a ballistic vest.

Photo from the Facebook page City of Bryan Police Department

-