Curry Scores 29, Leads Warriors’ Rally Over Spurs 110-98

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Klay Thompson had 23 and the

Golden State Warriors rallied from a 22-point deficit in the opening quarter to

beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-98 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight

win.

Golden State extended its lead over San Antonio to 3 1/2 games for the league’s

best record, beating the Spurs for the first time in three meetings this season.

Kawhi Leonard had 19 points and five assists for San Antonio. Leonard shot 7

for 20 from the field while being guarded by a rotation of defenders.

The Spurs had a five-game winning streak halted. Manu Ginobili had 18 points

for San Antonio and LaMarcus Aldridge added 17.