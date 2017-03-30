A&M Baseball Series Preview: LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies head to Baton Rouge for one of the most tightly contest SEC rivalries in recent seasons. This week’s series against No. 8 LSU will be played from Thursday to Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.

Since the Aggies joined the SEC for the 2013 campaign, both teams have claimed two series with two-of-three results. LSU won the series in 2013 and 2015 and the Aggies claimed the series in 2014 and 2016. Tied at 6-6 since 2013, seven of the 12 games have been decided by one run.

Braden Shewmake enters the weekend as the leading freshman in the country in hits (44) and RBI (34). Among all Division I players he ranks third in hits, sixth in RBI, 19th in total bases (68) and 22nd in doubles (11).

George Janca heads into the weekend with a career-best seven-game hit streak. He has two hits in five of the seven games. Over the span, Janca is batting .444 (12-for-27) with 10 runs, one double, three home runs and 10 RBI.

All three games will air on the ESPN family of networks. Thursday’s game is slated for the SEC Network with Friday featured on ESPNU and Saturday booked for ESPN2. Tom Hart will handle the play-by-play chores with Kyle Peterson providing color analysis.

Every game of the series will be available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (17-9, 1-5 SEC) at NO. 8 LSU TIGERS

Alex Box Stadium (10,326) • Baton Rouge, Louisiana

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• THURSDAY: #15 Brigham Hill (Jr., RHP, 4-2, 3.16 ERA) vs. #35 Alex Lange (Jr., RHP, 3-2, 4.09 ERA)

• FRIDAY: #32 Stephen Kolek (So., RHP, 1-1, 5.23 ERA) vs. #16 Jared Poche` (Sr., LHP, 5-1, 0.90 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #12 Corbin Martin (Jr., RHP, 2-2, 4.07 ERA) vs. #10 Eric Walker (Fr., RHP, 3-0, 3.69 ERA)

SCHEDULE Thursday, 6:02 p.m. • Friday, 8:02 p.m. • Saturday, 2:32 p.m. RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) TELEVISION Thursday – SEC Network, Friday – ESPNU, Saturday – ESPN2 • Tom Hart (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (color analyst) LIVE VIDEO SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS LSUSports.net RANKINGS Texas A&M – unranked; LSU – 6th (D1B), 7th (NCBWA), 8th (USAT), 9th (BA), 13th (CB) SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 21-18-1

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics