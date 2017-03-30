Texas A&M hosts annual NFL Pro Day

Texas A&M hosts annual NFL Pro DaySports Thursday, March 30th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – More than 50 NFL coaches, scouts and player personnel staffers converged on the Texas A&M campus for Aggie football’s annual Pro Day on Thursday at the McFerrin Athletic Center.
Displaying their skills for the NFL were 15 members of the 2016 Texas A&M football team, including two-time All-American Myles Garrett and 2016 statistical team leaders Justin Evans (4 interceptions and 428 kickoff return yards), Shaan Washington (104 tackles), Josh Reynolds (12 receiving touchdowns), Trevor Knight (1,432 passing yards, 19 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs) and Daeshon Hall (12 quarterback pressures).
Among the day’s highlights were:
Vertical Jump: Justin Evans, 41.5 inches
Myles Garrett, 10’6”
Myles Garrett, 4.62
5-10-5 Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 4.22
L or 3 Cone: Jeremy Tabuyo, 6.93
Long Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 11.56
Bench Press: Claude George, 23 repetitions
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Wt.
|
Cl.
|
Hometown (Schools)
|
Eluemunor, Jermaine
|
OL
|
6-4
|
332
|
Sr.
|
Denville, NJ (Morris Knolls/Lackawanna (PA))
|
Evans, Justin
|
DB
|
6-0
|
199
|
Sr.
|
Wiggins, MS (Stone/Gulf Coast (MS))
|
Garrett, Myles
|
DE
|
6-4
|
272
|
Jr.
|
Arlington, TX (Martin)
|
Gennesy, Avery
|
OL
|
6-3
|
318
|
Sr.
|
Southaven, MS (Southaven/East Miss.)
|
George, Claude
|
LB
|
6-2
|
236
|
Sr.
|
Lafayette, LA (Acadiana/Hutchinson (KS)
|
Hall, Daeshon
|
DE
|
6-5
|
266
|
Sr.
|
Seattle, WA (Lancaster HS (TX))
|
Knight, Trevor
|
QB
|
6-1
|
219
|
Sr.
|
San Antonio, TX (Reagan/Oklahoma)
|
*Niederhofer, Boone
|
WR
|
6-2
|
205
|
Sr.
|
San Antonio, TX (Churchill)
|
Noil, Speedy
|
WR
|
5-11
|
199
|
Jr.
|
New Orleans, LA (Edna Karr)
|
Pope, Edward
|
WR
|
6-3
|
164
|
Sr.
|
Carthage, TX (Carthage
|
Reynolds, Josh
|
WR
|
6-3
|
194
|
Sr.
|
San Antonio, TX (Jay/Tyler JC)
|
Seals-Jones, Ricky
|
WR
|
6-5
|
243
|
Jr.
|
Sealy, TX (Sealy)
|
Tabuyo, Jeremy
|
WR
|
5-11
|
195
|
Sr.
|
Honolulu, HI (St. Louis)
|
Walker, Hardreck
|
DL
|
6-2
|
284
|
Sr.
|
Spring, TX (Westfield)
|
Washington, Shaan
|
LB
|
6-3
|
243
|
Sr.
|
Alexandria, LA (Senior)
Aggie head coach Kevin SumlinKSumlin_0330mp3.mp3
DE Myles GarrettMGarrett_0330mp3.mp3
QB Trevor KnightTKnight_0330mp3.mp3
S Justin EvansJEvans_0330mp3.mp3
OL Jermaine EluemunorJEluemunor_0330mp3.mp3
DE Daeshon HallDHall_0330mp3.mp3
