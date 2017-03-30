Home » Sports » Texas A&M hosts annual NFL Pro Day

Texas A&M hosts annual NFL Pro Day

Posted by Sports Thursday, March 30th, 2017
(Source: Texas A&M Athletics)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – More than 50 NFL coaches, scouts and player personnel staffers converged on the Texas A&M campus for Aggie football’s annual Pro Day on Thursday at the McFerrin Athletic Center.

Displaying their skills for the NFL were 15 members of the 2016 Texas A&M football team, including two-time All-American Myles Garrett and 2016 statistical team leaders Justin Evans (4 interceptions and 428 kickoff return yards), Shaan Washington (104 tackles), Josh Reynolds (12 receiving touchdowns), Trevor Knight (1,432 passing yards, 19 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs) and Daeshon Hall (12 quarterback pressures).

Among the day’s highlights were:

Vertical Jump: Justin Evans, 41.5 inches

Broad Jump:
Justin Evans, 10’9”

Myles Garrett, 10’6”

40-yard dash:
Speedy Noil, 4.43

Myles Garrett, 4.62

5-10-5 Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 4.22

L or 3 Cone: Jeremy Tabuyo, 6.93

Long Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 11.56

Bench Press: Claude George, 23 repetitions

Texas A&M Pro Day roster
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Cl.
Hometown (Schools)
Eluemunor, Jermaine
OL
6-4
332
Sr.
Denville, NJ (Morris Knolls/Lackawanna (PA))
Evans, Justin
DB
6-0
199
Sr.
Wiggins, MS (Stone/Gulf Coast (MS))
Garrett, Myles
DE
6-4
272
Jr.
Arlington, TX (Martin)
Gennesy, Avery
OL
6-3
318
Sr.
Southaven, MS (Southaven/East Miss.)
George, Claude
LB
6-2
236
Sr.
Lafayette, LA (Acadiana/Hutchinson (KS)
Hall, Daeshon
DE
6-5
266
Sr.
Seattle, WA (Lancaster HS (TX))
Knight, Trevor
QB
6-1
219
Sr.
San Antonio, TX (Reagan/Oklahoma)
*Niederhofer, Boone
WR
6-2
205
Sr.
San Antonio, TX (Churchill)
Noil, Speedy
WR
5-11
199
Jr.
New Orleans, LA (Edna Karr)
Pope, Edward
WR
6-3
164
Sr.
Carthage, TX (Carthage
Reynolds, Josh
WR
6-3
194
Sr.
San Antonio, TX (Jay/Tyler JC)
Seals-Jones, Ricky
WR
6-5
243
Jr.
Sealy, TX (Sealy)
Tabuyo, Jeremy
WR
5-11
195
Sr.
Honolulu, HI (St. Louis)
Walker, Hardreck
DL
6-2
284
Sr.
Spring, TX (Westfield)
Washington, Shaan
LB
6-3
243
Sr.
Alexandria, LA (Senior)
* — Boone Niederhofer spoke to scouts and media, but did not test due to an injury suffered late in the 2016 season.

 

Aggie head coach Kevin Sumlin

KSumlin_0330mp3.mp3

 

DE Myles Garrett

MGarrett_0330mp3.mp3

 

QB Trevor Knight

TKnight_0330mp3.mp3

 

S Justin Evans

JEvans_0330mp3.mp3

 

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

JEluemunor_0330mp3.mp3

 

DE Daeshon Hall

DHall_0330mp3.mp3

 

(DE Daeshon Hall prepares to run DL drills)

(QB Trevor Knight gears up to throw a pass)

(OL Jermaine Eluemunor & Avery Gennesy run a drill)

(Former NFL RB Eric Dickerson (middle) takes a picture with fans)

(QB Trevor Knight speaks with the media)

