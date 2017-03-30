Texas A&M hosts annual NFL Pro Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – More than 50 NFL coaches, scouts and player personnel staffers converged on the Texas A&M campus for Aggie football’s annual Pro Day on Thursday at the McFerrin Athletic Center.

Displaying their skills for the NFL were 15 members of the 2016 Texas A&M football team, including two-time All-American Myles Garrett and 2016 statistical team leaders Justin Evans (4 interceptions and 428 kickoff return yards), Shaan Washington (104 tackles), Josh Reynolds (12 receiving touchdowns), Trevor Knight (1,432 passing yards, 19 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs) and Daeshon Hall (12 quarterback pressures).