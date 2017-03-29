Texas A&M vs. UCLA football game moved to Sunday, Sept. 3

COLLEGE STATION— The 2017 Texas A&M football season opener against UCLA in the Rose Bowl will be showcased nationally on Labor Day weekend moving from Saturday, Sept. 2 to a Sunday, Sept. 3 date. Kickoff will be either 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. central (4:30 p.m. pacific or 5 p.m. pacific). The network designation is not available at this time.