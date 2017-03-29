Texas A&M’s Disaster Day

Thursday is the annual Texas A&M Health Science Center Disaster Day, a mass casualty disaster training exercise.

Emily Mathos, a student on the leadership committee, said the disaster scenario is unknown to the more than 300 nursing, medicine, pharmacy and veterinary students who will serve as health care providers.

“You can be as confident as you want to be, but you never really know what you’re capable of or how you would react in a situation until you’re put in that type of chaos, which is what we try to simulate,” said Mathos.

More than 400 community volunteers help put on the event in addition to several area emergency and first responder organizations.

The scenario will be announced at 9:30 a.m. and the training exercise will continue throughout the day at Central Baptist Church in College Station.

Click below to hear Emily Mathos visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

EmilyMathos032817