TCU Advances to NIT Title Game with 68-53 Win

NEW YORK (AP) _ Kenrich Williams scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half

to lift Texas Christian to a 68-53 win over Central Florida in a NIT semifinal

game on Tuesday night.

Texas Christian will meet Georgia Tech in the championship game Thursday night.

Williams also grabbed 14 rebounds and had seven assists.

Vladimir Brodziansky led the Horned Frogs with 18 points.

Trailing by two at halftime, the Horned Frogs opened the second half with a

16-5 run to take a 45-36 lead. JD Miller sparked the run with three layups and a

free throw.

TCU was helped by Central Florida, which missed five of its first seven shots

from the field in the second half.