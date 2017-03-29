State Representative John Raney on WTAW

State Representative John Raney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 29th, 2017
District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed the House budget, public school funding, higher education funding, the issue of sexual assault on college campuses, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 29.
Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
