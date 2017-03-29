Gallagher Puts Canadiens Ahead in 4-1 Win Over Stars

MONTREAL (AP) _ Brendan Gallagher put Montreal ahead early in the third period

and the Canadiens went on to a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday

night.

Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov also scored for

Montreal, which won a second game in a row. Carey Price finished with 27 saves.

Curtis McKenzie scored for Dallas, which ended a four-game points streak. The

Stars were playing for the first time since learning they had been eliminated

from playoff contention. Kari Lehtonen had 32 saves.

Gallagher put Monreal ahead 2-1 at 3:31 of the third as he got the puck, broke

down the left side and beat Lehtonen with a high wrist shot inside the near

post.

The game marked the first time brothers Jamie and Jordie Benn played against

one another in the NHL. Jordie Benn was traded by the Canadiens to Dallas in

February.