Gallagher Puts Canadiens Ahead in 4-1 Win Over Stars

Gallagher Puts Canadiens Ahead in 4-1 Win Over StarsSports Wednesday, March 29th, 2017
MONTREAL (AP) _ Brendan Gallagher put Montreal ahead early in the third period
and the Canadiens went on to a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday
night.
Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov also scored for
Montreal, which won a second game in a row. Carey Price finished with 27 saves.
Curtis McKenzie scored for Dallas, which ended a four-game points streak. The
Stars were playing for the first time since learning they had been eliminated
from playoff contention. Kari Lehtonen had 32 saves.
Gallagher put Monreal ahead 2-1 at 3:31 of the third as he got the puck, broke
down the left side and beat Lehtonen with a high wrist shot inside the near
post.
The game marked the first time brothers Jamie and Jordie Benn played against
one another in the NHL. Jordie Benn was traded by the Canadiens to Dallas in
February.
