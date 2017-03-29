Curry’s 32 Lead Warriors Over Rockets 113-106

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stephen Curry scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 25 and the

Golden State Warriors built a big lead early and held on for a 113-106 win over

the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

The Warriors scored 37 points in the first quarter and never trailed on the way

to their eighth straight victory and 60th this season.

Golden State led by eight after a pair of free throws by Curry with just over

three minutes left. Patrick Beverley countered with a tip-in layup for Houston,

then was fouled when he was knocked to the ground on a screen by Draymond Green

seconds later.

James Harden missed a layup on the next possession before Green added a shot on

the other end to put the Warriors up 107-99.

Another layup miss by Harden followed, and Curry made a 3-pointer with 1:46

left to send fans streaming to the exits.