Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed rezoning for apartments on Harvey Road, upcoming council workshops regarding the city’s budget, the process of designing the budget, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 29.

Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KarlMooney032917

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114277

Posted by on Mar 29 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-