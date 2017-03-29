College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, March 29th, 2017
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed rezoning for apartments on Harvey Road, upcoming council workshops regarding the city’s budget, the process of designing the budget, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 29.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
