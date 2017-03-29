Baylor Guard Al Freeman to Transfer After Spring Graduation

Baylor Guard Al Freeman to Transfer After Spring GraduationSports Wednesday, March 29th, 2017
WACO, Texas (AP) _ Baylor junior guard Al Freeman plans to transfer after
graduating at the end of the spring semester.
Coach Scott Drew announced the move Tuesday, four days after the Bears’ season
ended with a loss to South Carolina in the NCAA Sweet 16.
There was no indication of where Freeman plans to transfer. He would be
eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.
Freeman averaged 9.7 points while starting 22 of his 31 games this season. He
was suspended for three games in February for a violation of team policy.
Freeman started 57 of his 99 games at Baylor after initially redshirting as a
freshman in 2013-14 because of a broken wrist.
Posted by Brad Mitchell on Mar 29 2017. Filed under Sports.