Home » Featured Stories, Sports » My Aggie Nation Podcast: Strikeouts and singing with A&M softball’s Lexi Smith

My Aggie Nation Podcast: Strikeouts and singing with A&M softball’s Lexi Smith

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

LexiPodcastArt (1)

In this week’s episode, Aggie softball pitcher Lexi Smith discusses her decision to transfer to Texas A&M and her role as the team’s top singing talent. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor break down A&M’s quarterback battle through spring practice and revisit Taylor’s trip to MLB Spring Training in Arizona. Finally, softball left fielder Keeli Milligan gives her weekly report in Keeli’s Korner.

MyAggieNationMono_0329.mp3

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114292

Posted by on Mar 29 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-