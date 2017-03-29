My Aggie Nation Podcast: Strikeouts and singing with A&M softball’s Lexi Smith

In this week’s episode, Aggie softball pitcher Lexi Smith discusses her decision to transfer to Texas A&M and her role as the team’s top singing talent. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor break down A&M’s quarterback battle through spring practice and revisit Taylor’s trip to MLB Spring Training in Arizona. Finally, softball left fielder Keeli Milligan gives her weekly report in Keeli’s Korner.