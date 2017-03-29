90th Texas Relays Start Wednesday with NCAA Champion Lindon Victor in Decathlon

AUSTIN – Texas A&M’s outdoor tour has the Aggie battalion competing in the 90th edition of the Texas Relays this week, Wednesday through Saturday, at Myers Stadium. The Aggies have been named the Texas Relays outstanding team six times over the past eight seasons with the honors occurring in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Texas A&M is scheduled to compete in 11 relay events. For the men the relay races will include the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800, sprint medley and distance medley. The women will have the same set of relays, except for the 4×800.

“This is kind of our home meet, since we can’t run here outdoors,” said Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry . “This is about as close as you can get to being home. We always have a lot of people in Austin, and we always have a good showing of past athletes coming in to watch the team.

“This is a fun meet for our team. It’s a very competitive meet and it’s a meet that our team enjoys competing in. We always look forward to this competition. At this meet if you can’t get the best out of yourself at this kind of competition, then you’re really not prepared to be a track and field athlete.”

Up first for Texas A&M will be the decathlon and heptathlon, which starts Wednesday and concludes on Thursday. Aggie senior Lindon Victor , the defending NCAA and SEC champion, will contest his first decathlon of the season at the Texas Relays.

Shaina Burns will compete in the heptathlon along with Aggie alum and school record holder Annie Kunz . Start time for the heptathlon is 10:30 a.m. with the decathlon beginning at 11 a.m.

“This will be the first opportunity for Lindon to compete in the decathlon this season,” said Henry. “I know he is very much looking forward to it. Just like John Kyriazis in the javelin and some other people who will be competing for the first time outdoors. They are really looking forward to this competition.”

The career best of 8,446 points Victor produced in setting a SEC Championship record last season came within 19 points of the collegiate record. The record of 8,465 points, held by Trey Hardee of Texas, was set during the 2006 Texas Relays. Hardee won the 2005 NCAA title, then went on to claim a pair of World Championship decathlons in 2009 and 2011, followed by an Olympic silver medal in 2012.

“I’ve never done the decathlon this early in the season, but I’m excited,” stated Victor. “I think I’m ready to produce a good score and just have fun. It’s exciting that it’s right here in Texas and I don’t have to go on a long flight. I’ll see where I am and build from it.”

In addition to Victor, Hardee is among the field of 20 entrants in the Texas Relays decathlon.

Hardee, who set a career best tally of 8,790 points in winning the 2009 world title in Berlin, scored 8,725 points in winning the USATF title in 2015, but did not finish the World Championship multi that same season. Last year Hardee did parts of three decathlons.

Victor is fourth on the collegiate all-time decathlon list, ranking behind Hardee as well as Tom Pappas of Tennessee (8,463) and Oregon’s Ashton Eaton (8,457). This indoor season Victor improved his school record in the heptathlon by 200 points, reaching a best of 5,976 in placing fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Now, moving outdoors for the decathlon, Victor picks up a pair of his favorite throwing events in the discus and javelin, along with the 400 meters.

“It would be fun to break the collegiate record at the Texas Relays where it was set by Trey Hardee,” noted Victor. “I’m going to go for it. I’m not going to set limits on myself, I’m going there to compete and score as big as I can on that day.

“I was happy with my score indoors, since the indoor multi is not really my strength. Now I’m excited to see where my javelin and discus are since those are my strength events along with the 400m.”

