Westbrook, Thunder Top Mavs 92-91 with 14-0 Finishing Run
Tuesday, March 28th, 2017
DALLAS (AP) _ Russell Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with seven seconds left
and the Oklahoma City Thunder erased a 13-point deficit in the final four
minutes to beat the Dallas Mavericks 92-91 on Monday night.
Westbrook scored 37 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, with 13
rebounds and 10 assists for his third straight triple-double and 37th of the
season.
The Thunder finished on a 14-0 run, capped when they gained possession on a
replay reversal with 13 seconds to go and Westbrook hit the decisive shot from
just beyond the free throw line over Wesley Matthews. Westbrook scored 12 of the
final 14 points.
Dallas didn’t call a timeout, and Harrison Barnes missed a long 3-pointer just
before the buzzer, clinching the first losing season for the Mavericks (31-42)
since 1999-2000, the season that owner Mark Cuban bought the team with Dirk
Nowitzki in his second year.
