Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Improves to No. 7 in ITA Rankings

TEMPE, Arizona – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team earned a season-high No. 7 ranking in Tuesday’s edition of the Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis Division I National Team Rankings. The Aggies went 2-1 last week to improve to 14-4 this season and 7-0 in the SEC, defeating LSU and Tennessee then dropping a tight 4-3 decision at TCU.

Texas A&M has been ranked in Top-25 during eight of the 10 rankings published this spring and 72 of the last 74 polls, dating back to Jan. 22, 2013. Joining the Aggies in the Top-25 from the SEC are No. 12 Florida, No. 14 Georgia, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 21 South Carolina and No. 24 Kentucky. The SEC paces the country with six teams in the Top-25, while 10 of the 13 SEC men’s tennis teams are ranked in the top-50.

The Aggies have claimed four wins against four teams ranked in the Top-25 at the time of the match, defeating then No. 2 Ohio State, No. 13 Florida, No. 18 Kentucky and No. 19 South Carolina. Additionally, Texas A&M has topped five teams within the latest top-50, while the Aggie’s setbacks have come to No. 4 Baylor, No. 16 TCU and No. 31 Ole Miss.

The Maroon & White return to the Mitchell Tennis Center Friday at 6 p.m. as Ole Miss comes back to College Station, the Aggies and Rebels faced off at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on January 28, with Ole Miss claiming the tight 4-3 victory.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics