State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed legislation regarding sexual assault reports on college campuses, feedback he has received on his proposal to put a new cap on the Permanent University Fund, E-Verify legislation, today’s budget vote, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 28.

Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

CharlesSchwertner032817