State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAW

State Senator Charles Schwertner on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Tuesday, March 28th, 2017
Brazos County Senator Charles Schwertner discussed legislation regarding sexual assault reports on college campuses, feedback he has received on his proposal to put a new cap on the Permanent University Fund, E-Verify legislation, today’s budget vote, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 28.
Click below to hear Charles Schwertner visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
