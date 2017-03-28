No. 5 Texas A&M Softball Closes Out Five-Game Homestand Against Texas State

COLLEGE STATION – The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Softball team closes out a five-game homestand Wednesday as the Aggies host Texas State at 6:30 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Texas A&M enters the contest with a 28-3 (7-2 SEC) record, while Texas State is 24-5 (7-1 SBC).

Riley Sartain leads the Aggie offense with a .420 average and is tied for the team lead in home runs at seven with Kristen Cuyos, who has driven in a team-high 27 runs.

The Aggies hold a 1.26 team ERA, led by Trinity Harrington (8-1, 1.12 ERA) and Lexi Smith (9-0, 1.17). Samantha Show holds a 10-2 record and a 1.20 ERA.

Texas A&M is coming off their third-straight SEC series victory of the season, winning Friday and Sunday’s contests against Missouri. Cuyos batted a .625 against the Tigers with three doubles, a home run and four RBI. Sartain added two solo home runs, while Tori Vidales and Sarah Hudek each homered in Sunday’s game.

Smith pitched 10 innings of relief, giving up six hits and one earned run with five strikeouts. The Temple, Texas native earned the win on Sunday. Harrington stifled the Tigers on Friday with a five-inning two-hit shutout.

The Bobcats are led by Ariel Ortiz, who leads the team with a .368 batting average, 11 home runs and 35 RBI. Jaelyn Young adds nine dingers and 23 RBI. In the circle, Randi Rupp is 15-2 with a 0.97 ERA and has struck out 152 in 108.2 innings.

Wednesday’s game will be the 73rd meeting between the two teams as Texas A&M holds a 62-10 advantage. Last season, the Aggies defeated the Bobcats in San Marcos, 6-3. In that game, Keeli Milligan broke the school record for most stolen bases in a season. The two teams last met in College Station in 2015, in which the Maroon and White topped Texas State, 2-1. The Aggies have won eight-consecutive games against the Bobcats.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app, and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics