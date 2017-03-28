Leonard Scores 25 as Spurs Dismantle Ailing Cavs, 103-74

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs

dismantled the ailing Cleveland Cavaliers 103-74 on Monday night in a showdown

that turned into a major letdown for the defending NBA champions.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol added 14 points apiece for the Spurs, who won

their fifth straight.

Cleveland (47-26) dropped its second in a row and fell a half-game behind

Boston (48-26) for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

In addition to scoring a season-low 17 points, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James

was injured late in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the base of his

neck. He remained on the bench for a while receiving medical attention, then

headed toward the locker room and didn’t return to the game.