Leonard Scores 25 as Spurs Dismantle Ailing Cavs, 103-74

Leonard Scores 25 as Spurs Dismantle Ailing Cavs, 103-74Sports Tuesday, March 28th, 2017
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs
dismantled the ailing Cleveland Cavaliers 103-74 on Monday night in a showdown
that turned into a major letdown for the defending NBA champions.
LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol added 14 points apiece for the Spurs, who won
their fifth straight.
Cleveland (47-26) dropped its second in a row and fell a half-game behind
Boston (48-26) for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
In addition to scoring a season-low 17 points, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James
was injured late in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the base of his
neck. He remained on the bench for a while receiving medical attention, then
headed toward the locker room and didn’t return to the game.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114235