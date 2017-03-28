Jason Witten Signs Four-Year Extension with The Cowboys

Jason Witten Signs Four-Year Extension with The CowboysSports Tuesday, March 28th, 2017
FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Dallas tight end Jason Witten has signed a four-year
contract extension that virtually guarantees the 14-year veteran will spend his
entire career with the Cowboys.
The deal Witten signed Tuesday runs through 2021 and leaves the final year of
the two-time All Pro’s current contract intact. The extension has a maximum
value of $29 million with no new guaranteed money and gives the Cowboys the
flexibility to restructure and create about $4 million in salary cap space.
Witten, who turns 35 in May, is one of two tight ends in NFL history with at
least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards receiving. The other is Tony Gonzalez, who
retired in 2013 after 17 seasons.
A 10-time Pro Bowl player, Witten is Dallas’ franchise leader with 1,089
catches and needs 17 yards to break Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s mark of 11,904
career yards.
