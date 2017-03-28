Jason Witten Signs Four-Year Extension with The Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Dallas tight end Jason Witten has signed a four-year

contract extension that virtually guarantees the 14-year veteran will spend his

entire career with the Cowboys.

The deal Witten signed Tuesday runs through 2021 and leaves the final year of

the two-time All Pro’s current contract intact. The extension has a maximum

value of $29 million with no new guaranteed money and gives the Cowboys the

flexibility to restructure and create about $4 million in salary cap space.

Witten, who turns 35 in May, is one of two tight ends in NFL history with at

least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards receiving. The other is Tony Gonzalez, who

retired in 2013 after 17 seasons.

A 10-time Pro Bowl player, Witten is Dallas’ franchise leader with 1,089

catches and needs 17 yards to break Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s mark of 11,904

career yards.