Football, Fireworks and Fun at Friday Night Lights

COLLEGE STATION—Texas A&M Football will host its annual Friday Night Lights event presented by Pepsi on Friday at Kyle Field. The event is free and open to the public.

The spring football action is set to begin at 8 p.m. followed by a pyrotechnic fireworks show to light up the sky above Kyle Field.

“We are looking forward to a great crowd for our Friday Night Lights,” Aggie head football coach Kevin Sumlin said. “Our players are excited and we anticipate a lot of energy in the very best football stadium in the country.”

Fans are invited to enter Kyle Field through the Hall of Champions (Entry 3 off of Wellborn Road) beginning at 7:30 p.m. Pepsi will welcome guests with free sampling from their mobile video game trailer.

Stop in the Kyle Field lobby for some selfie photo fun and be one of the first people in attendance to get free food from Double Dave’s and Aggie Hospitality. Be sure to enter the prize drawings for the chance to win official Aggie gear and VIP Gameday experiences. Winners will be selected throughout the event and you must be present to redeem your prize.

Food will be available on a first-come, first-served basis inside the facility. Concessions will be available for purchase.

All seating will be in the exclusive field box seating areas on the west side of the stadium where DJ Stein will be providing the music through the event.

The clear bag policy is recommended to help speed entrance into the stadium. All bags will be searched entering the facility.

The Texas A&M spring football game is scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 8 with kick at 1 p.m. central at Kyle Field. The game will be televised by ESPNU and tickets are currently available for as low as $5 for adults at 12thMan.com/tickets. College age and under are admitted free.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics