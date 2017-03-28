A&M Baseball Preview: Texas State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continue their season-long seven-game road trek Tuesday as the Maroon and White travel to San Marcos for a 6:05 pm contest against the Texas State Bobcats.

Braden Shewmake continues to lead the Aggies at the plate. The freshman is hitting .393 and ranks seventh in the nation in hits (42), and RBI (33), 17th in total bases (65) and 33rd in doubles (10).

George Janca is swinging a hot bat recently. He enters Tuesday with a career-long six-game hit streak, logging two hits in five of the contests. Over the six-game stretch, Janca is batting .478 (11-for-23) with nine runs, one double, three home runs and 10 RBI.

Texas A&M will send southpaw John Doxakis to the mound. Last Tuesday, the freshman picked up his first career win with a solid effort out of the bullpen against Rice. He held the Owls to one run on three hits while striking out four in 4.0 innings.

For the most part, the Aggies have taken care of business in the midweek in recent years. The Maroon and White have won 35 of their last 38 midweek contests, dating back to the 2014 campaign, including a 6-1 mark in 2017.

After starting the season 3-6, Texas State has won 13 of their last 15 games. The string includes winning two-of-three against defending national champion Coastal Carolina. Last week Texas State beat Texas in a midweek contest and swept Appalachian State on the road.

The game will air throughout parts of Texas where Spectrum Sports is available. Kit McConnico (play-by-play) and Aggie standout Kelly Wunsch (color analyst) will be on the call. The game will also be available for streaming on the Texas State athletics website TXStateBobcats.com.

The game airs on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (16-9) at TEXAS STATE BOBCATS (16-8)

Bobcat Ballpark (2,500) • San Marcos, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #14 John Doxakis (Fr., LHP, 1-1, 5.32 ERA) vs. #32 Cam Baird (Jr., RHP, 0-2, 5.84)

SCHEDULE Tuesday, 6:05 p.m.

RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play)

TELEVISION Spectrum Sports • Kit McConnico (play-by-play), Kelly Wunsch (color analyst)

LIVE VIDEO TXStateBobcats.com

LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com

LIVE STATS TXStateBobcats.com

RANKINGS Texas A&M – unranked; Texas State – unranked

SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 42-13

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics