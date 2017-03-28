Aggie sprinters Fred Kerley, Danyel White named SEC Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM – A pair of Aggie sprinters were named SEC Runner of the Week, as announced by the conference office today. Texas A&M senior Fred Kerley and Aggie freshman Danyel White where each honored after winning races at 200m and being part of winning 4×100 relays in San Antonio.

Kerley (Taylor, Texas) recorded a wind-aided time of 20.27 and ran second leg of the 4×100 relay that clocked a collegiate-leading 39.12. His 200m time ranks second fastest among collegians under all conditions, behind a windy 20.24, and is fourth on the world list this outdoor season.

White (Cedar Hill, Texas) posted a windy 22.55 in leading a first through seventh place finish by the Aggies at the UTSA Roadrunner Invitational. White’s time ranks ninth under all-conditions on the all-time U.S. Junior list. She is the current world leader under all conditions outdoors this season. White also ran second leg of the 4×100 relay that won in 43.16, second fastest among college teams this season.

IAAF WORLD CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas A&M alum Natosha Rogers was part of the United States women’s team competing in the IAAF World Cross Country Championships this past weekend in Kampala, Uganda.

Rogers placed 23rd in the 10km race and was the third finisher among the six that competed for the United States. Rogers covered the five laps of the course in a time of 34:47.

In team scoring the Americans totaled 90 points to place fifth among the 16 teams competing. The women’s team champion was Kenya (10), and they were followed by Ethiopia (45), Bahrain (59) and Uganda (68).

STATE HIGH SCHOOL DISCUS RECORD

Texas A&M signee Gabe Oladipo, a senior at Ft. Bend Hightower in Missouri City, Texas, equaled the all-time state record in the discus with a throw of 215 feet, 2 inches to win the event at the Jesuit-Sheaner Relays held in Dallas this past weekend.

The performance by Oladipo is equal to the 10th best mark on the all-time national high school list and ties him with Brian Robison of Splendora, Texas, who set the Texas state record in 2002. Robison competed in football as well as track and field at the University of Texas and is currently playing in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive end.

This outdoor season has seen a series of career best throws by Oladipo during his undefeated campaign. He started with a 201-9 in February, then had a 206-10 in early March. Two weeks ago Oladipo improved to 211-7.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics