Texas A&M Retailing Director Reaction To Sears Announcement

Sears announced last week it’s doubting the future of its business.

The store, whose roots date back to the 1880s, has been competing with stores like Lowe’s, Wal Mart, and Home Depot for years.

Kelli Hollinger, Director and Lecturer of the Center for Retailing Studies at Mays Business School, said the shift to online purchases is also hurting the department store.

“Those companies that have responded well with a terrific mobile experience and easy ordering, most notably Amazon, have eaten into market share where people may have traditionally made purchases at department stores,” said Hollinger.

Hollinger said there has also been a decline in traffic at malls, which is where Sears stores are mainly located.

Macy’s and JCPenney have also recently announced difficult sales figures and store closings.

Click below to hear Kelli Hollinger visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

KelliHollinger032317