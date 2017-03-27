Strong Armed Robbery In A CS Restaurant Parking Lot

A family making their way to their vehicle outside a College Station restaurant Sunday afternoon were the victims of a strong armed robbery.

Police received a call from the parking lot of Wings ‘N More on University that a man grabbed a woman’s purse and threatened the family as he ran away.

According to the CSPD news release, one of the family members who continued to follow the suspect pointed him out to an officer, who captured the man after a brief foot chase.

No one was injured, the purse and its contents were recovered, and 28 year old Jeromy Lowery of Navasota was arrested for robbery and evading arrest with a prior conviction.