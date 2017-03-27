State Representative Raney Catches Fake Support Letters For School Vouchers

At least one state lawmaker has received form letters from supporters of school vouchers who are using the names of educators without their knowledge and who oppose vouchers.

Representative John Raney of Bryan says the form letters, which have a postmark from Austin, included one from Bryan High school principal Lane Buban.

In a joint Facebook post, Buban said he learned of the letter from Raney’s office.

Buban, who wrote school vouchers are not the answer to solve public education, added he was “offended that someone would take the liberty to send a letter with his name endorsing something he does not support-especially school vouchers.”

Buban thanked Raney for supporting public education and called on contacting lawmakers to oppose vouchers.

Raney stated in the Facebook post that “It is totally inappropriate for someone to mail an unauthorized letter to a State Representative. We have received many of these unsigned letters in plain envelopes with no return address. I now question the validity of any of these identical letters.”