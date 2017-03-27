Do you recognize these suspects or this vehicle?

Courtesy of CSPD:

The College Station Police Department needs assistance identifying suspects and their vehicle in a two building burglaries that occurred sometime between mid-January and March 15, 2017. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a mid to late 90’s Ford Ranger pick-up. The trailer with lawn equipment was taken during the burglary. Anyone with information about the vehicle used in this crime and/or the suspects is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-7694-3600.