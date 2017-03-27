Home » Featured Stories, News » Recess Turns Into A Lockdown At A Bryan Elementary School

Parents of students at Bonham elementary school in Bryan received a call Monday afternoon of a lockdown.

Bryan ISD officials told WTAW News during the midday recess, students returned inside following a report from someone seeing a person with a gun walking by the campus.

No evidence of a weapon was found by Bryan police or a constable who searched the area.

What the district calls a perimeter seal was lifted after two hours when it was determined no students or employees were in danger.

Screen shot of the Bryan ISD Twitter post sent to local media, March 27 2017.

