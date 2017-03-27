Recess Turns Into A Lockdown At A Bryan Elementary School

Parents of students at Bonham elementary school in Bryan received a call Monday afternoon of a lockdown.

Bryan ISD officials told WTAW News during the midday recess, students returned inside following a report from someone seeing a person with a gun walking by the campus.

No evidence of a weapon was found by Bryan police or a constable who searched the area.

What the district calls a perimeter seal was lifted after two hours when it was determined no students or employees were in danger.