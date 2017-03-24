No. 7 Texas A&M Continues SEC Action Against Missouri on Willy 1550

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 7 Texas A&M Softball team hosts Missouri for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggies enter the weekend with a 26-2 (5-1 SEC) record and are led by Riley Sartain , who paces the offense with a .437 average. Kristen Cuyos has a team-high six home runs and is tied for the team lead in RBI with Ashley Walters at 23. The Aggies hold a 1.08 team ERA, anchored by Samantha Show (10-1, 0.79 ERA) and Trinity Harrington (7-1, 0.80). Lexi Smith holds an 8-0 record and a 1.24 ERA.

The Aggies posted their largest victory of the season Wednesday night with a 15-0 win over Prairie View A&M. Eleven different Aggies scored while 10 recorded a base hit in just four innings. Payton McBride drove in a team-high three runs, while also closing out the game in the circle with two strikeouts in two innings. Trinity Harrington tossed three perfect innings with four strikeouts in her eighth start of the season to move to 7-1 on the year.

Missouri is currently in the midst of a four-game win streak and is 17-11 (0-2 SEC) on the year. The Tigers began conference play with Florida in a rain-shortened series, falling 6-0 and 1-0. Last weekend, Missouri competed at the USF Tournament in Clearwater, Fla., defeating Rutgers, North Dakota State, South Florida and Monmouth.

Braxton Burnside powers the lineup with a .375 average, nine home runs and 37 RBI. Kirsten Mack is batting .372 with four dingers and 17 RBI. In the circle, Cheyenne Baxter is 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 56 strikeouts, while Madi Norman is 7-5 with a 2.94 ERA. Danielle Baumgartner rounds out the pitching staff with a 4-4 record and 3.16 ERA.

Former Big 12 rivals, Texas A&M and Missouri have met 64 times in the series history as the Aggies lead 34-30. Last season, the Tigers swept the Aggies in Columbia, Mo. In the 2014 meeting in College Station, the Aggies took two of three, winning 11-2, in game two and 4-3 in game three.

Sunday’s contest will be televised on ESPNU and the first two games be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Each game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics