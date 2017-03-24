No. 23 Aggie Baseball’s Saturday game vs Vanderbilt moved up to 12:30 p.m. on The Zone

No. 23 Aggie Baseball’s Saturday game vs Vanderbilt moved up to 12:30 p.m. on The ZoneSports Friday, March 24th, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The start time for Saturday’s game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt has been moved up to 12:30 pm Central due to the forecast of extreme inclement weather for Nashville for Saturday evening.
Broadcast of the game can be found on Sportsradio 1150 and the Zone 102.7 FM, as well as SEC Network+.
Posted by Zach Taylor on Mar 24 2017. Filed under Sports.