No. 23 Aggie Baseball’s Saturday game vs Vanderbilt moved up to 12:30 p.m. on The Zone

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The start time for Saturday’s game between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt has been moved up to 12:30 pm Central due to the forecast of extreme inclement weather for Nashville for Saturday evening.

Broadcast of the game can be found on Sportsradio 1150 and the Zone 102.7 FM, as well as SEC Network+.