College Station Firefighters Rescue Two Dogs

Two dogs are alive this morning thanks to College Station firefighters and EMS.

Firefighters responding to a fire at The Gables Apartments on University Oaks last night around 8 p.m., found two unconscious dogs and a kitten in the apartment.

EMS personnel were able to revive both dogs before transporting them to the Texas A&M vet school for further treatment, both are expected to recover.

Firefighters extinguished a fire on the kitchen stove. No other details about the fire or the residents of the fire were released.

