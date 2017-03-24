College Station Firefighters Rescue Two Dogs

College Station Firefighters Rescue Two DogsFeatured Stories, News Friday, March 24th, 2017
Two dogs are alive this morning thanks to College Station firefighters and EMS.
Firefighters responding to a fire at The Gables Apartments on University Oaks last night around 8 p.m., found two unconscious dogs and a kitten in the apartment.
EMS personnel were able to revive both dogs before transporting them to the Texas A&M vet school for further treatment, both are expected to recover.
Firefighters extinguished a fire on the kitchen stove. No other details about the fire or the residents of the fire were released.
