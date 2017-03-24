City of College Station Update

City of College Station UpdateFeatured Stories, Interviews Friday, March 24th, 2017
Lance Simms, City of College Station’s Director of Planning & Development Services, discussed city growth and development, the rezoning process, neighborhoods vs subdivisions, Tower Point, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs.
Click below to hear Lance Simms visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 24 2017.