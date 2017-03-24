Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » City of College Station Update

City of College Station Update

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Friday, March 24th, 2017

Lance Simms, City of College Station’s Director of Planning & Development Services, discussed city growth and development, the rezoning process, neighborhoods vs subdivisions, Tower Point, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs.

Click below to hear Lance Simms visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

LanceSimms032417

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=114179

Posted by on Mar 24 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-