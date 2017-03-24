Aggie Men’s Tennis Sweeps Volunteers for 12th Straight Victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Tennessee, 7-0, at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center Thursday evening to claim their SEC-best 12th straight victory. With the win, the Aggies improved to 13-3 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play, while the Volunteers fell to 9-9 overall and 1-5 in league matches.

The Maroon & White claimed the doubles point for the sixth time this season, opening the day with a 1-0 advantage. The junior duo of AJ Catanzariti and Arthur Rinderknech topped No. 80 Scott Jones and Timo Stodder, 6-2, on the top court followed by Hady Habib and Jordi Arconada besting Luca Wiedenmann and Srdjan Jakovljevic, 6-3, on court three to secure the point.

The Aggies held the advantage throughout the opening set, taking the first set on five of six courts. Habib picked up his seventh straight win to push the Texas A&M lead to 2-0, the Houstonian defeated Wiedenmann 6-2, 6-4 on court six. Shortly thereafter SEC Player of the Week, Aleksandre Bakshi , defeated Jakovljevic 6-4, 6-4 to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead.

Arconada clinched Friday’s match, his team-leading fifth clinch victory, as he outlasted Jones 6-1, 7-6(7) on court three. The Buenos Aires, Argentina native, claimed his 11th straight win this season. No. 116 Catanzariti poached the fifth point for Texas A&M on the night, topping Luis Valero 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 on court two.

Freshman Valentin Vacherot picked up his team-best 12th straight win, defeating Jack Schipanski 6-3, 6-7, 1-0 on court five followed by No. 12 Rinderknech securing the sweep with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 triumph over No. 34 Stodder on court one.

Next, the Aggies will take a road swing to LSU and No. 19 TCU on Saturday and Monday, respectively. The Maroon & White return to the Mitchell Tennis Center on March 31 as Ole Miss returns to College Station, the Aggies and Rebels faced off at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on January 28, with Ole Miss claiming the tight 4-3 victory.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN or on Facebook at Facebook.com/AggieMensTennis.

Post Match Quotes

Steve Denton , Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Head Coach

About the match…

“Obviously we got off to a good start today after having a solid doubles effort. I thought our guys played pretty well out there and that set the tone for us for the night. We were able to keep the momentum going in singles. I was impressed with how Tennessee played, they have some really good players and our guys had to step up to a good challenge tonight. Especially with how the conditions were tonight it was a hard night to play good tennis. For the conditions, I thought the level of tennis was really high. Throw Tennessee’s record out the window, just look around the league and see how close all of the matches are. We came out on the right side of three tiebreakers, otherwise the match would have looked really different at the end of the night.”

On Jordi’s winning streak and match clinching of late…

“Jordi is playing with a lot of confidence and that continued tonight. He has continued to play well and even after playing the tough match he did on Sunday. Coming back from the dead, losing eight of the first nine game, he just keeps finding a way. He continues to come out every match and compete for every point. I thought all of our guys did that tonight.”

Tennis Match Results

Tennessee vs Texas A&M

Mar 23, 2017 at College Station, TX

(George P Mitchell Tennis Center)

#8 Texas A&M 7, Tennessee 0

Singles competition

1. #12 Arthur Rinderknech (TAMU) def. #34 Timo Stodder (UT) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2)

2. #116 AJ Catanzariti (TAMU) def. Luis Valero (UT) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

3. #119 Jordi Arconada (TAMU) def. Scott Jones (UT) 6-1, 7-6 (9-7)

4. Aleksandre Bakshi (TAMU) def. Srdjan Jakovljevic (UT) 6-4, 6-4

5. Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. Jack Schipanski (UT) 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 1-0 (12-10)

6. Hady Habib (TAMU) def. Luca Wiedenmann (UT) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. AJ Catanzariti / Arthur Rinderknech (TAMU) def. #80 Scott Jones/Timo Stodder (UT) 6-2

2. Aleksandre Bakshi / Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. #42 Luis Valero/Jack Schipanski (UT) 4-3, unfinished

3. Hady Habib / Jordi Arconada (TAMU) def. Luca Wiedenmann/Srdjan Jakovljevic (UT) 6-3

Match Notes:

Tennessee 9-9, 1-5

Texas A&M 13-3, 6-0; National ranking #8

Order of finish: Doubles (1, 3); Singles (6, 4, 3, 2, 5, 1)

A-251

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics