U.S. whips Puerto Rico to win WBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The United States has won the World Baseball Classic for the first time in four tries.

Marcus Stroman was named the tournament MVP after carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning to lead the Americans to an 8-0 rout of Puerto Rico in the title game at Los Angeles. Stroman allowed just three balls past the infield until Angel Pagan’s double in the left-field corner leading off the seventh. The Toronto Blue Jays hurler silenced a Puerto Rican club that had outscored the opposition 55-26 while winning its first seven games of the tournament.

Ian Kinsler slammed a two-run homer for the U.S.