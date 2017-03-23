Two Morning Accidents Caused Traffic Delays

Two accidents in College Station delayed traffic during this morning’s commute.

The first one occurred just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road.

Lieutenant Steve Brock said a pickup truck turned right out of the McDonald’s parking lot, striking a car, which hit the vehicle in front of it.

Brock said the drivers of both hit vehicles were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

About one hour later, in the 3000 block of Holleman Dr. South, a southbound vehicle was attempting to make a left turn. A southbound truck rear ended the compact car, pushing it into a ditch.

Brock said four passengers in the vehicle were all transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the vehicle and the truck were not injured.

Holleman was closed down between Cain Road and North Dowling for about 40 minutes.

Click below to hear Steve Brock visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

SteveBrock032317