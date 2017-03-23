Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Thursday, March 23rd, 2017

District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed the border security budget, using the Economic Stabilization Fund, Governor Abbott’s leadership style, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 23.

Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KyleKacal032317

