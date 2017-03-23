State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAW

State Representative Kyle Kacal on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, March 23rd, 2017
District 12 state representative Kyle Kacal discussed the border security budget, using the Economic Stabilization Fund, Governor Abbott’s leadership style, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 23.
Click below to hear Kyle Kacal visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
