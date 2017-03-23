Man Arrested for Two Home Burglaries

College Station police investigating the burglary of two residences during spring break, where nearly

$5,000 worth of items were stolen, ends with an arrest of the next door neighbor.

CSPD responded to the first home just after midnight last Wednesday. One of the residents stated sometime that afternoon or evening, someone forced the front door open and burglarized the home.

Among the stolen items was a necklace, a bag of cat food, and records.

The property manager for The Reserve off Wellborn Road contacted police at 11 a.m. that same day to report the house next door had also been broken into.

The residents were out of town, but gave permission to search the home. According to the officer’s report, the apartment appeared to be ransacked. When the residents returned to town, they reported several items stolen including clothing, kitchen appliances and a printer.

Five days later, a victim contacted police after seeing her printer for sale on an app called “Offer-Up”.

Her boyfriend set up an exchange with the seller, which led police to 22 year-old Cristian Santos, who lives next door to the victims.

After questioning, Santos eventually confessed to the burglaries and revealed where the stolen items were.

During a search of his bedroom, police found marijuana, and Santos was also charged with possession.