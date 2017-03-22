TxDOT Responds to Questions about FM 60 Interchange Issues

The first speed bump has occurred in construction of the new interchange near Easterwood Airport.

Less than a day before FM 60 was to reopen, crew members discovered pockets of bad soil at various locations and depths, which caused bumps or “bad ride problems”.

Spokesman Bob Colwell said these areas will not be part of the final travel lanes and are temporarily handling traffic during construction.

“These areas will eventually be replaced with full depth pavement in later phases of construction or will become part of the center pedestrian islands,” said Colwell.

Colwell says they will continue to monitor the areas, which could lead to additional pavement failures.

“We can’t say for sure if any will actually occur. We are just preparing in case they do. We will address as necessary if they develop. Any repairs will be done under normal daily operations, we will not have another full closure like we did over spring break,” said Colwell.

Colwell says the soil was tested at various spots before construction began, but continuous heavy equipment and materials deliveries throughout the week help them find the additional weak areas, which were not consistent throughout the roadway.

Click below to hear Bob Colwell visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

BobColwell032117