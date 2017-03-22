State Representative John Raney on WTAW

District 14 State Representative John Raney of Bryan discussed HB 355, which would prevent registered sex offenders from living in college dorms, other education bills, tuition caps, the Economic Stabilization Fund, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 22.

Click below to hear John Raney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

JohnRaney032217