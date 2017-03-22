Normangee Police Chief Arrested

The Normangee Police Chief, Charles Herford, was arrested this morning following a stand-off.

DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan says the initial phone call to law enforcement came from Herford’s wife and a family member was present during the stand-off.

He says police were still trying to locate Herford when Normangee ISD made the decision to cancel classes and extra-curricular activities for the day.

A post on their Facebook page shortly before 6:30 a.m. stated the cancellations were due to a reason beyond their control.