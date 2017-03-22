No. 7 Aggies Blank Prairie View, 15-0

COLLEGE STATION – The No. 7 Texas A&M Softball team posted their largest victory of the season with a 15-0 win over the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggies (26-2) had both sides of the ball clicking in their shutout victory. Aggie bats posted crooked numbers in every frame and the pitching staff allowed only one Panther to reach base. The 15-run margin was Texas A&M’s largest since a 21-0 victory over San Diego in March of 2016.

Trinity Harrington (7-1), making her eighth start of the year, retired all nine Panthers she faced over her three innings of work. The junior fanned four, not allowing a ball to leave the infield. She was relieved by Payton McBride who completed the shutout. The lone Panther baserunner reached on infield hit to begin the fourth. Aggie pitching used just 50 pitches in the ballgame and combined for six strikeouts throwing only nine balls.

The Maroon and White wasted no time posting a four-run first. Kaitlyn Alderink started the inning with a one-out single and was followed up by Riley Sartain reaching on an error. Consecutive doubles from Ashley Walters and Sarah Hudek gave the Aggies a 3-0 advantage. McBride singled home the final run of the frame with a single to right.

Tori Vidales began the second with line-drive homer off Panther starter Taylor Drury (3-8). The laser just cleared the left field wall for Vidales’ fifth dinger of the season. The Aggies would make it back-to-back four-run innings with the big hit delivered on Kristen Cuyos ‘ two-run single.

In the third, Reagan Boenker went opposite field with a two-run blast, her first of the season. In their final at bats, the Aggies posted a five-spot aided by a pair Panther errors and two walks.

In just four innings at bat, 11 different Aggies scored and 10 different Aggies recorded a base hit. They finished with six walks and just one strike out.

Texas A&M returns to action Friday with a three-game series against Missouri at the Aggie Softball complex. The Sunday game will be available on ESPNU and the first two games be seen on the SEC Network +, available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Each game can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

